Mike Dodds picked up the baton for a second time this season when Michael Beale was dismissed, having previously stepped in when Tony Mowbray was relieved of his duties.

It has been another frustrating campaign for the Black Cats, who have been unable to build on the progress they made last term and have fallen away from the play-off chasing pack.

They could still reach the top six but it looks to be a tall order with the club sat 11 points adrift of sixth-placed Norwich City. Dodds is set to oversee first-team affairs until the end of the season but then it will be decision time.

Sunderland need to ensure their next appointment is right, for both their chances of a return to the Premier League and for the board’s reputation among fans.

There are plenty of familiar faces among the favourites to land the role on a permanent basis, including some coaches well-known to fans of Yorkshire clubs.

Here are the Techopedia favourites to take on the role in the summer.