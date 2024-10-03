Sunderland star denied reunion with Leeds United as former Sheffield Wednesday man dealt blow
The winger left Elland Road following the expiry of his contract in the summer, having failed to cement himself as a first-team regular.
He was linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday, who had taken the Colombia international on loan for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.
Sunderland won the race for his signature and handed the wideman a three-year deal, although he has not yet made a league start for the Black Cats.
He has now been ruled out with an injury for a lengthy spell and will not be available to line up against Leeds.
As reported by the Sunderland Echo, Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris said: "For Ian, it is still too early for the full diagnosis but I think it is going to be a long injury, maybe four or six weeks,
“It's a shame because he is very involved in his progression, his way of training. But the Championship is long, we still have 38 games to play. Ian is going to be helpful for the team but he is going to need time to recover."
Sunderland are due to host Poveda’s former club, Leeds, under the lights tomorrow night (October 4). The Black Cats currently sit top of the Championship table, a position Leeds are hoping to take up themselves.
Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw by Norwich City in midweek, while Sunderland defeated Derby County 2-0.
