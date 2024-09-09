International call-ups wreaked havoc on the EFL schedule over the weekend, but the Reds and the Millers were still in action. Barnsley ended their long wait for a win on home turf, defeating Bristol Rovers 2-1 at Oakwell.

Rotherham ended their away goal drought but could not clinch three points at the home of Charlton Athletic, returning to Yorkshire with a 1-1 draw. Huddersfield had been scheduled to face Blackpool, now led by former Terrier Steve Bruce. However, the fixture was one of many to fall victim to international football.

Elsewhere, Wrexham maintained their momentum with a 3-0 dismantling of Shrewsbury Town. The Welsh side have enjoyed a meteoric rise from the National League to the third tier and appear capable of mounting yet another promotion charge.

Phil Parkinson’s side currently sit top of the table, ahead of second-placed Stockport County. Barnsley occupy third place, with the top six completed by Birmingham City, Charlton and Lincoln City.

Bonus Code Bets have deployed their supercomputer to predict how the final League One table will look, taking early results into account and simulating the rest of the campaign.