Supercomputer forecasts how Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United & Birmingham City will fare in League One promotion race

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 9th Sep 2024, 13:07 BST
Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are among the clubs hoping to be challenging at the League One summit in May.

International call-ups wreaked havoc on the EFL schedule over the weekend, but the Reds and the Millers were still in action. Barnsley ended their long wait for a win on home turf, defeating Bristol Rovers 2-1 at Oakwell.

Rotherham ended their away goal drought but could not clinch three points at the home of Charlton Athletic, returning to Yorkshire with a 1-1 draw. Huddersfield had been scheduled to face Blackpool, now led by former Terrier Steve Bruce. However, the fixture was one of many to fall victim to international football.

Elsewhere, Wrexham maintained their momentum with a 3-0 dismantling of Shrewsbury Town. The Welsh side have enjoyed a meteoric rise from the National League to the third tier and appear capable of mounting yet another promotion charge.

Phil Parkinson’s side currently sit top of the table, ahead of second-placed Stockport County. Barnsley occupy third place, with the top six completed by Birmingham City, Charlton and Lincoln City.

Bonus Code Bets have deployed their supercomputer to predict how the final League One table will look, taking early results into account and simulating the rest of the campaign.

Here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League One table

Here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final League One table to look. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 34.62

2. 24. Shrewsbury Town

Predicted points: 34.62 Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 39.69

3. 23. Cambridge United

Predicted points: 39.69 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 41.43

4. 22. Crawley Town

Predicted points: 41.43 Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BarnsleyLeague OneBirmingham CityRotherhamSteve Bruce
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice