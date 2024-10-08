Newport County visited West Yorkshire for some Monday night football, with the Sky Sports cameras in attendance. Andy Cook’s opener was cancelled out by Kyle Hudlin, but Jamie Walker and Bobby Pointon struck to secure three points for the Bantams.

It was a welcome boost for Graham Alexander’s side, who had hit some bumps in the road after a promising start to the season. Fellow promotion hopefuls Doncaster Rovers also enjoyed a win, defeating Grimsby Town 3-0 on Saturday.

Harrogate Town also avoided defeat but did have to settle for a 0-0 draw on the road against Swindon Town. Elsewhere, Notts County suffered a surprise loss to Port Vale and Chesterfield held high-flying Walsall to a 2-2 draw.

Following the latest round of League Two fixtures, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.