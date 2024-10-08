Supercomputer forecasts how League Two promotion race will unfold for Doncaster Rovers, Chesterfield, Bradford City and Notts County

Published 8th Oct 2024
The latest weekend of League Two action was rounded off with a 3-1 win for Bradford City.

Newport County visited West Yorkshire for some Monday night football, with the Sky Sports cameras in attendance. Andy Cook’s opener was cancelled out by Kyle Hudlin, but Jamie Walker and Bobby Pointon struck to secure three points for the Bantams.

It was a welcome boost for Graham Alexander’s side, who had hit some bumps in the road after a promising start to the season. Fellow promotion hopefuls Doncaster Rovers also enjoyed a win, defeating Grimsby Town 3-0 on Saturday.

Harrogate Town also avoided defeat but did have to settle for a 0-0 draw on the road against Swindon Town. Elsewhere, Notts County suffered a surprise loss to Port Vale and Chesterfield held high-flying Walsall to a 2-2 draw.

Following the latest round of League Two fixtures, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League Two table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Predicted points: 22

2. 24. Morecambe

Predicted points: 22 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Predicted points: 26

3. 23. Carlisle United

Predicted points: 26 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Predicted points: 34

4. 22. Swindon Town

Predicted points: 34 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

