At Oakwell, the Darrell Clarke era started with a defeat on home turf against Mansfield Town. The Stags were two goals ahead after 18 minutes and Luca Connell’s response proved to be a mere consolation.

It was also a tough weekend for Rotherham, who were beaten 1-0 by Exeter City, with Caleb Watts scoring the decisive goal in the second half. Huddersfield, meanwhile, made a winning start to life back in League One.

Antony Evans marked his Terriers debut with a goal before Ben Wiles doubled the club’s lead over Peterborough United. Elsewhere, promotion hopefuls Birmingham City were held to a draw by Reading and Wrexham opened their League One campaign with a win over Wycombe Wanderers.

While it is difficult to make predictions so early in the season, glimpses of new-look sides often lead to the forming of forecasts for the campaign ahead.

