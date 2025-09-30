Daniel Farke’s Whites appeared to be heading for a 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth, only to concede deep into stoppage time.

It took the shine off a gutsy performance from Leeds, who went toe-to-toe with the Cherries and arguably outworked the established Premier League outfit.

West Ham, meanwhile, were expected to have a tough evening against Everton following the dismissal of Graham Potter as boss.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo oversaw a 1-1 draw away from home in first game at the Hammers helm.

Sunderland, meanwhile, pulled off an upset as they secured a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Palace defied the odds too, seeing off Liverpool with goals from Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah.

Elsewhere, Manchester United’s misery continued with a 3-1 loss away at Brentford. Chelsea also fell to a 3-1 defeat, being put to the sword by Brighton & Hove Albion.

There was no upset at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City completed a 5-1 rout of Burnley, although Wolverhampton Wanderers did manage a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

Aston Villa secured a 3-1 win over Fulham to ease concerns after a slow start, while Arsenal clinched three points at the expense of Newcastle United.

Following the latest twists and turns, here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final Premier League table to look. Have a flick through our gallery to see where the data experts think you club will finish in May.