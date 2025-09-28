Leeds United endure heartache again, but also provide hope ahead of the key late autumn and winter grind - final word

IT’S a heartache, nothing but a heartache, hits when you when it’s too late..

The opening lines of Bonnie Tyler’s famous track have held particular resonance for Leeds United on two occasions now in the first six league games of 2025-26.

After a crushing concession in the fourth minute of stoppage time at the Cottage a fortnight earlier, Saturday’s events were again hard to take. ‘Heartbreaking’, Daniel Farke lamented once more.

That’s where the similarities should end, in truth and not just because Leeds got nothing at Fulham and still drew against Bournemouth, who pilfered a point on 93 minutes.

Leeds United's Sean Longstaff (left) and Pascal Struijk look on as Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Against the side who boasted the third highest shots per game total in the top-flight, Leeds registered 19 shots with eight on target.

For a few minutes, most of Elland Road was stupefied following substitute Eli Kroupi’s late intervention. Shortly after the final whistle, Leeds players, still stunned, walked off the field with their chins collectively on the floor.

When they needed a lift, they got it. Home supporters cast aside their hurt to salute the efforts of those in white who emptied the tank. It felt important.

A performance in time-honoured Elland Road traditions showcased energy, physicality and intensity.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Sean Longstaff of Leeds United scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Bournemouth at Elland Road on September 27, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Part of a celebrated Basque brigade of top head coaches who are viewed as being up there with the world’s best at the moment - and are very much in vogue - Andoni Iraola bore a relieved look afterwards and didn't have too many on-pitch answers on the day.

A game Leeds should have won, for sure. Yet it still augured well for the late autumn/winter grind when tables take shape.

A new-look team, Leeds possess a strong spine. Joe Rodon and Sean Longstaff contributed goals alongside their considerable presence. There were others too.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin spurned three good first-half chances - and should have scored at least one - but the way he led the line and took responsibility was reassuring. Despite those misses, he came off to warm applause.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Joe Rodon of Leeds United celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Sean Longstaff during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Bournemouth at Elland Road on September 27, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Others put their hand up and Leeds, in a pretty short space of time, have become a decent fighting unit.

More’s the pity that one moment of careless inattention to detail cost them two valuable and deserved points.

After winning at Tottenham and giving champions Liverpool one heck of a fright at Anfield, Bournemouth scored first at Elland Road and for a newly-promoted team, going behind on home soil can be seriously disconcerting.

That Leeds reacted pretty quickly to level said everything about not just their performance on the day, but their pack mentality.

Despite the pre kick-off fillip of jumping above Manchester United in the table, things didn’t go for Leeds early.

Calvert-Lewin surged clear inside the first 20 seconds and telegraphed his shot straight at Djordje Petrovic. The Cherries keeper then showed splendid reactions to keep out an effort from Leeds’ number nine, who stuck out a leg to Longstaff’s miscued shot.

When Calvert-Lewin headed another good chance meekly at Petrovic, you weren’t overly surprised when Leeds were punished for their profligacy.

A softly-awarded free-kick award for the Cherries goal after Anton Stach’s slight lean against the body of Ryan Christie - converted clinically by Antoine Semenyo could have derailed the hosts, but didn’t.

Semenyo’s fiercely struck low drive flew under the jumping four-man wall and past Brenden Aaronson, the draft excluder behind the quartet.

Rodon’s meaty header from Longstaff’s corner, which took a slight deflection off Semenyo showed that Leeds weren’t in the business of feeling sorry from themselves.

Byline tenacity from Gabriel Gudmundsson started the move which led to Leeds taking the lead and was indicative of the hosts' intensity. The half-volleyed finish with the outside of his boot from Longstaff represented a delightful way to score your first goal for a club.

Substitute Jack Harrison went close to a third. Leeds were managing events well, only for one error to prove fatal.

David Brooks' free-kick was headed on by Marcos Senesi, who won the ball too easily.

Leeds compounded things by not being defensively ‘set’ on the right and there was no tracking radar to halt Kroupi. His hooked finish was deadly.

Leeds would may have taken a point before kick-off. Ultimately, it should have been more. Play like this regularly at home and they will be fine.

Leeds United: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson (Tanaka 87), Calvert-Lewin (Nmecha 92), Okafor (Harrison 67). Substitutes unused: Meslier, James, Piroe, Bijol, Justin, Gruev.

Bournemouth: Petrovic; Jiminez (Gannon-Doak 73), Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams (Kroupi 81), Christie (Scott 60); Adil (Brooks 60), Kluivert (Tavernier 60), Semenyo; Evanilson. Substitutes unused: Dennis, Soler, Hill, Milosavljevic.