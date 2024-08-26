Crystal Palace are reportedly in talks with Arsenal over a deal for ex-Leeds United forward Eddie Nketiah.

The England-capped marksman has been linked with an array of clubs this year, including Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham. More recently, Nottingham Forest were reported to have agreed a deal for the 25-year-old.

However, Sky Sports claimed a deal could not be reached between the club and player. They have now reported that talks are being held between Arsenal and Palace, with the Eagles looking to add Nketiah to their frontline.

Discussions are reportedly believed to be regarding a fee in the region of £30m, with add-ons related to the forward’s performance. Personal terms are also said to be a topic of discussion, although are not expected to be a problem.

Arsenal could reportedly be set to sell former Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah. Image: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nketiah has failed to improve upon his role as a bit-part player in the Arsenal squad. He has had spells in the side but has been unable to become a regular long-term starter.

He has spent the entirety of his senior career on Arsenal’s books, although was loaned to Leeds in 2019. Nketiah showed potential but could not dislodge Patrick Bamford as Marcelo Bielsa’s preferred number nine.