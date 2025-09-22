The Owls are working in incredibly tough conditions amid off-field turbulence, and manager Henrik Pedersen is not blessed with squad depth.

However, they delivered a spirited display on Saturday (September 20) to secure a 2-0 win over Portsmouth. Talismanic captain Barry Bannan opened the scoring just 12 minutes in and the lead was doubled in the second half by young forward George Brown.

The weekend of Championship action had been kicked off on Friday night (September 19), when Middlesbrough secured a 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion. After six games, Rob Edwards’ men are still unbeaten and sit top of the Championship table.

Over in East Yorkshire, Hull City put Southampton to the sword with goals from Kyle Joseph, John Lundstram and Oli McBurnie in a 3-1 win.

Sheffield United were the only Yorkshire club in the Championship to end the weekend empty-handed, continuing their dismal run with a 1-0 home defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Chris Wilder was back in the dugout after replacing Ruben Selles as manager, but could not breathe new life into the Blades.

Elsewhere, high-flying Stoke City hit a bump in the road as they lost 1-0 to Queens Park Rangers. Leicester City and Coventry City, meanwhile, could not be separated in a goalless draw.

Birmingham City edged past Swansea City with a 1-0 win and Preston North End defeated Derby County by the same scoreline.

Norwich City fell to a 3-2 home defeat to Wrexham and Oxford United also picked up three points on the road, seeing off Bristol City.

Millwall will host Watford tonight (September 22) to bring the curtain down on the round of fixtures, with excitement and tension in the second tier already rising.

Following the weekend results, here is a look at Opta’s new supercomputer prediction for the final Championship table.