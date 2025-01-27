Supercomputer predicts Championship table with Leeds United, Burnley, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United twists

The supercomputer has been deployed to predict how the likes of Sheffield United and Leeds United will fare in the Championship promotion race.

Sheffield Unites saw their hopes dented over the weekend, suffering a shock 3-0 defeat at home against Yorkshire rivals Hull City. Sunderland then had a chance to heap pressure on the Blades, but were held to a 2-2 draw by strugglers Plymouth Argyle.

There were, however, celebrations on the blue side of Sheffield as Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday returned to winning ways. Michael Smith and Callum Paterson were both on target as the Owls defeated Queens Park Rangers 2-0.

Norwich City also bounced back from midweek disappointment, completing a stylish 5-1 rout of Swansea City. The Canaries were not the only side to secure a 5-1 win, with West Bromwich Albion dismantling Portsmouth.

Cardiff City piled pressure on Derby County with a 2-1 win, Stoke City and Oxford United played out a goalless draw and Millwall edged past Luton Town. Middlesbrough suffered a setback on the road against Preston North End, losing 2-1, the same scoreline Watford were beaten by away at Coventry City. Blackburn Rovers were also beaten 2-1, falling to a defeat against Bristol City.

A battle between Burnley and Leeds will bring an end to the round of games, with both sides eyeing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Ahead of the match, here is how the Casino Hawks supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final Championship table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Predicted points: 31

2. 24. Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points: 31 Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Predicted points: 45

3. 23. Luton Town

Predicted points: 45 Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Predicted points: 46

4. 22. Portsmouth

Predicted points: 46 Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

