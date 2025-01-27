Sheffield Unites saw their hopes dented over the weekend, suffering a shock 3-0 defeat at home against Yorkshire rivals Hull City. Sunderland then had a chance to heap pressure on the Blades, but were held to a 2-2 draw by strugglers Plymouth Argyle.

There were, however, celebrations on the blue side of Sheffield as Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday returned to winning ways. Michael Smith and Callum Paterson were both on target as the Owls defeated Queens Park Rangers 2-0.

Norwich City also bounced back from midweek disappointment, completing a stylish 5-1 rout of Swansea City. The Canaries were not the only side to secure a 5-1 win, with West Bromwich Albion dismantling Portsmouth.

Cardiff City piled pressure on Derby County with a 2-1 win, Stoke City and Oxford United played out a goalless draw and Millwall edged past Luton Town. Middlesbrough suffered a setback on the road against Preston North End, losing 2-1, the same scoreline Watford were beaten by away at Coventry City. Blackburn Rovers were also beaten 2-1, falling to a defeat against Bristol City.

A battle between Burnley and Leeds will bring an end to the round of games, with both sides eyeing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Ahead of the match, here is how the Casino Hawks supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.