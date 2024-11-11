Leeds, meanwhile, piled the misery on strugglers Queens Park Rangers with a 2-0 win at Elland Road. Jayden Bogle opened the scoring before the three points were wrapped up in stoppage time by Joel Piroe.

Like QPR, Luton Town have struggled this season and were on the receiving end of a 5-1 battering at the Riverside. Middlesbrough were ruthless, putting the Hatters to the sword in stylish fashion with Delano Burgzorg and Finn Azaz among the scorers.

Hull City boss Tim Walter has seen the pressure mount in recent weeks and a 2-1 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion did little to alleviate them.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the Grosvenor Sport supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.