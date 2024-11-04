Plymouth Argyle were the visitors at Elland Road and found themselves outclassed, as goals from Daniel James, Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson eased the Whites to victory.

Sheffield United made the trip to Blackburn Rovers, securing a 2-0 win on the road courtesy of goals from Harrison Burrows and Tyrese Campbell. It meant there were celebrations on the red side of the Steel City, but there was utter shock on the blue side.

Sheffield Wednesday delivered a promising first-half performance against Watford and went into the break level. A second-half capitulation, however, saw the Owls lose 6-2.

It was also a disappointing weekend for Middlesbrough, who fell to a 3-0 home defeat to Coventry City. Hayden Hackney saw red after 22 minutes and the Sky Blues made effective use of their numerical advantage.

Hull City welcomed strugglers Portsmouth to the MKM Stadium but failed to clinch three points, drawing 1-1 with the division’s basement boys.

Following the latest round of Championship fixtures, here is how the Grosvenor Sport supercomputer expects the final table to look.