Supercomputer predicts Championship table with Leeds United & Sunderland twists and Sheffield United & Middlesbrough shocks

Published 4th Nov 2024, 12:51 BST
Leeds United and Sheffield United were among the clubs to boost their Championship promotion hopes over the weekend.

Plymouth Argyle were the visitors at Elland Road and found themselves outclassed, as goals from Daniel James, Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson eased the Whites to victory.

Sheffield United made the trip to Blackburn Rovers, securing a 2-0 win on the road courtesy of goals from Harrison Burrows and Tyrese Campbell. It meant there were celebrations on the red side of the Steel City, but there was utter shock on the blue side.

Sheffield Wednesday delivered a promising first-half performance against Watford and went into the break level. A second-half capitulation, however, saw the Owls lose 6-2.

It was also a disappointing weekend for Middlesbrough, who fell to a 3-0 home defeat to Coventry City. Hayden Hackney saw red after 22 minutes and the Sky Blues made effective use of their numerical advantage.

Hull City welcomed strugglers Portsmouth to the MKM Stadium but failed to clinch three points, drawing 1-1 with the division’s basement boys.

Following the latest round of Championship fixtures, here is how the Grosvenor Sport supercomputer expects the final table to look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final Championship table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look. Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Predicted points: 40

2. 24. Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points: 40 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Predicted points: 40

3. 23. Queens Park Rangers

Predicted points: 40 Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Predicted points: 44

4. 22. Portsmouth

Predicted points: 44 Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

