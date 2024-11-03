The ‘game of two halves’ cliché had a famous outing at Sheffield Wednesday in May 2023.

A stunning comeback win over Peterborough United propelled the Owls to the League One play-off final. Hearts and minds were captured and national headlines were made.

Nearly 18 months later, a very different ‘game of two halves’ played out between Wednesday and Watford at Hillsborough.

Fans watched a slick Wednesday in the first half, a Wednesday unafraid to express themselves and take the game to their opponents.

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten comprehensively by Watford. Image: Steve Ellis

Their attacks were fluent and cohesive, their defence calm and composed. Michael Smith cancelled out a Ryan Porteous opener and the Owls looked most likely to go and win.

Mere minutes into the second half, it became apparent something had changed. Wednesday had been knocked off-kilter.

“We did things we never want to do,” said Owls boss Danny Rohl. “We conceded two goals on the second post, we had the overload.

“We didn’t track the man for deep runs, then you are not connected. One easy ball, one situation.

“Then, of course, they crave more and believe more. Then you see the quality, the individual quality, that they have. In the first half, we did not have this picture and it is tough to take.”

Within 15 minutes of the restart, Watford had been awarded two penalties. Di’Shon Bernard’s handball allowed Tom Ince to convert the first, before a Dominic Iorfa foul gave Vakoun Bayo the chance to steer home.

There was a tangible change to the Hillsborough atmosphere, and a clear shift in gear from Watford.

The Hornets fed on the fading confidence of the sheepish Owls, who were subjected to wave after wave of attacks. They crumbled on the weight of the onslaught, conceding a fourth when Bayo chipped James Beadle to complete his hat-trick.

Pol Valentin hit back after stepping off the bench, providing a brief flicker of hope.

Bayo, however, extinguished the flicker by notching his fourth of the afternoon. The stands at Hillsborough emptied, the spirit of the Owls crushed by the sheer intensity of the Hornets resurgence.

Fans made their feelings regarding the two penalties known - but there were no complaints from Rohl.

“I think you can give both,” Rohl said. “The first one is maybe handball, you lose the ball, normally you can control it, this is our strength, and pass it out.

“The second one, I think it’s more of a mistake that we are not connected in the last line. Even the 4-1, we tried to hold the high line, no pressure on the ball and the deep run.

“We can’t do this. We have to drop as a team. We have enough speed in the last line. It’s things we have not done before and we have to stop immediately, otherwise we will have a tough one.”

Wednesday were placed under an EFL registration embargo in the build-up to the game, although have moved quickly to assure fans it is a temporary issue.

Regardless, a 6-2 mauling was hardly the mood-lifter many wanted.

It is also not the type of result that will instill any fear into Norwich City, who visit the Owls in midweek.

Perhaps more crucially, it will not have Sheffield United quaking in their boots ahead of the Steel City derby next weekend.

“We have to pick the right team,” said Rohl. “Today, some players were not at their best level. I have to think about this.

“We did well with the rotation in the last weeks, we’ve had fresh legs and players who can make an impact from the bench. But I think the six minutes, with the two penalties, was a killer for us.

“There is always the chance to go and make the next step, when you get a setback. It’s about working hard, coming back to reality.

“Work hard, be a unit, do the basics, make no mistakes. When I compare all these things, we have never before in the last 11 games had such easy situations against us. This is hard to take.”

Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle, Palmer, Iorfa, Bernard; Valery, Charles (J. Lowe 74), Bannan, Johnson; Windass (Musaba 74), Gassama (Valentin 66), Smith (Ugbo 73).

Unused substitutes: Charles, Otegbayo, Ingelsson, Paterson.

Watford: Bachmann, Sierralta, Pollock, Porteous (Ebosele 60), Larouci; Kayembe, Dwomoh (Louza 79), Ince (Keben 89), Bayo (Jebbison 89), Chakvetadze, Baah (Sema 79).

Unused substitutes: Bond, Tikvic, Doumbia, Vata.