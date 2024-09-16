Leeds welcomed fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley to Elland Road and Hollywood star Will Ferrell was in the stands cheering on the Whites. However, Daniel Farke’s side failed to deliver an A-list performance as they fell to a 1-0 defeat on home turf.

Hull locked horns with Sheffield United in a Yorkshire derby and threw caution to the wind with their attacking style. The Blades managed to take advantage of Hull’s bold approach, catching the Tigers cold at the back and securing a 2-0 away win.

Sheffield Wednesday appeared to have clinched three points against Queens Park Rangers when Barry Bannan struck three minutes into stoppage time. Celebrations were cut short three minutes later, as Alfie Lloyd levelled for the R’s.

Following the latest round of Championship fixtures, here is a fresh look at how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.