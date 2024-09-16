Supercomputer predicts Championship table with major Leeds United, Hull City and Sheffield United twists

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:31 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 14:31 GMT
It was another busy weekend of Championship action and a tough one for the likes of Leeds United and Hull City.

Leeds welcomed fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley to Elland Road and Hollywood star Will Ferrell was in the stands cheering on the Whites. However, Daniel Farke’s side failed to deliver an A-list performance as they fell to a 1-0 defeat on home turf.

Hull locked horns with Sheffield United in a Yorkshire derby and threw caution to the wind with their attacking style. The Blades managed to take advantage of Hull’s bold approach, catching the Tigers cold at the back and securing a 2-0 away win.

Sheffield Wednesday appeared to have clinched three points against Queens Park Rangers when Barry Bannan struck three minutes into stoppage time. Celebrations were cut short three minutes later, as Alfie Lloyd levelled for the R’s.

Middlesbrough also drew 1-1 at home, with Michael Carrick’s side held by Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End.

Following the latest round of Championship fixtures, here is a fresh look at how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final Championship table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 12

2. 24. Cardiff City

Predicted points: 12 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 27

3. 23. Hull City

Predicted points: 27 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 28

4. 22. Preston North End

Predicted points: 28 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyHollywoodElland RoadHullYorkshireBlades
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice