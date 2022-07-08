Supercomputer predicts how Championship promotion race will unfold for Sheffield United, West Brom, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Burnley and Watford after latest transfer activity

Huddersfield Town head of football operations Leigh Bromby has stressed that Danny Schofield has been brought in as the full-time replacement for Carlos Corberan after his shock resignation.

By Ben McKenna
Friday, 8th July 2022, 4:41 pm

The Spaniard, 39, stepped down as head coach less than six weeks since Town’s Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest and just 22 days before the club start the 2022-23 season at home to Burnley.

First-team coach Schofield, promoted to work with the first team as professional development coach and to head up the club’s new B team shortly after Corberan’s arrival in July 2020, has now been handed the reins.

Questioned on whether it is a full-time appointment, Bromby said: “100 per cent. That was always the plan. Danny is appointed as head coach and that’s something we’re really excited about.

“The difference between the two is not much, (with a similar philosophy. They are really aligned with what the club want – a young manager, emerging head coach, someone we can develop and progress. Our plan doesn’t change.

“He (Schofield) has more experience than Carlos had when he first came because he’s had a playing career and more experience in England, so we feel we’re in a really strong position."

Huddersfield have made two signings this week in the shape of David Kasumu and Connor Mahoney while Sheffield United have signed former Nottingham Forest centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic from Malmo.

Following a busy week in the Championship, here's how data experts and bookmakers rate every team's chances of promotion and what that could mean for every team's final position...

1. 24th: Rotherham United

Chances of promotion: 1.5%. Promotion odds: 33/1.

2. 23rd: Reading

Chances of promotion: 2.4%. Promotion odds: 25/1.

3. 22nd: Birmingham City

Chances of promotion: 2.4%. Promotion odds: 20/1.

4. 21st: Bristol City

Chances of promotion: 4.8%. Promotion odds: 16/1.

