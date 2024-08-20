Supercomputer predicts how League One promotion race will unfold for Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Wrexham

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 20th Aug 2024, 13:57 BST
The League One promotion race rarely fails to excite and Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United will be hoping to be in it this season.

Barnsley have suffered play-off heartbreak at the end of the last two seasons, first losing at Wembley before being beaten in the semi-finals last term. With Darrell Clarke at the helm, the Reds are looking to seal a return to the Championship this time round.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are back in League One having suffered relegation from the second tier last season. Failure to beat the drop came as a huge disappointment for a club who were one game away from the Premier League in 2022.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Former Barnsley boss Michael Duff has taken charge at the John Smith’s Stadium and the Terriers have made a positive start to the campaign.

Rotherham also fell out of the second tier, finishing bottom in a dismal campaign. Steve Evans has returned to the New York Stadium and overseen a comprehensive summer rebuild.

While all three clubs have their sights set on promotion, they will face stern competition in the battle for promotion. Best Plinko Casino have simulated the League One season 1,000 times, developing a prediction for how the final table will look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts League One table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League One table to look. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 35

2. 24. Burton Albion

Predicted points: 35 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 41

3. 23. Shrewsbury Town

Predicted points: 41 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 44

4. 22. Charlton Athletic

Predicted points: 44 Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BarnsleyLeague OneWrexhamMichael DuffPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.