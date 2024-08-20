Barnsley have suffered play-off heartbreak at the end of the last two seasons, first losing at Wembley before being beaten in the semi-finals last term. With Darrell Clarke at the helm, the Reds are looking to seal a return to the Championship this time round.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are back in League One having suffered relegation from the second tier last season. Failure to beat the drop came as a huge disappointment for a club who were one game away from the Premier League in 2022.

Former Barnsley boss Michael Duff has taken charge at the John Smith’s Stadium and the Terriers have made a positive start to the campaign.

Rotherham also fell out of the second tier, finishing bottom in a dismal campaign. Steve Evans has returned to the New York Stadium and overseen a comprehensive summer rebuild.

