Huddersfield and Rotherham are back in the third tier after relegations from the Championship, while Barnsley have suffered back-to-back play-off heartbreaks in League One.

The Terriers, led by former Barnsley boss Michael Duff, have made the strongest start of the division’s three Yorkshire sides. They have won three of their opening four games, placing them fifth in the table.

Barnsley, meanwhile, sit seventh after two wins, one draw and one loss. Rotherham have had some teething issues under Steve Evans and sit 17th but did defeat Huddersfield in their last league fixture.

Although the three Yorkshire sides are targeting promotion, competition in the third tier is fierce. Birmingham City have thrown their financial weight around since suffering relegation, while there has also been plenty of ambition shown by the likes of Wrexham and Stockport County.

OLBG have deployed their supercomputer to predict how the final League One table will look.