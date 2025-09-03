The season may only be six games old, but the positivity emerging from Yorkshire is already proving difficult to ignore.

Graham Alexander’s Bantams have maintained their momentum after escaping League One last term and sit third. AFC Wimbledon visited West Yorkshire at the weekend and fell to a 3-2 defeat.

Doncaster, led by Grant McCann, have also continued on an upward trajectory after their promotion and occupy fifth place. They secured a 1-0 victory over Rotherham United at the weekend, leaving the Millers in 19th.

Barnsley, meanwhile, are showing signs of recovery from a dismal 2024/25 season. Conor Hourihane has led the Reds to fourth in the table and oversaw a 3-1 win over Huddersfield at the weekend.

It was a bitter blow for the Terriers, but Lee Grant’s men still have four league wins under their belt.

Elsewhere, there was an emphatic 4-0 win for Cardiff City over Plymouth Argyle, who like the Bluebirds were relegated from the Championship last season.

Peterborough United, meanwhile, remain winless at the bottom of the table after a 3-0 defeat on the road against Exeter City. Luton Town breezed to a 3-0 win at Burton Albion and Northampton Town clinched three points at Leyton Orient’s expense.

Reading saw off Darren Moore’s Port Vale, Stevenage edged past Wycombe Wanderers and Wigan secured a 1-1 draw against Stockport County.

Lincoln City and Mansfield could not be separated either, nor could Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool.

While there are undoubtedly positive signs in Yorkshire, the 2025/26 campaign is still in its infancy. It is highly likely there are more twists and turns to come, as there so often is in the third tier.

Here is the latest Opta supercomputer prediction for how the final League One table will look.