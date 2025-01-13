A raft of clubs are all targeting promotion from the third tier this season, but only three clubs will be able to escape the division. Unsurprisingly, pre-season title favourites Birmingham City are currently sitting top of the tree.

They have ascended to the League One summit in style and even have two games in hand on second-placed Wycombe Wanderers. The Chairboys have impressed this season, although are now level on points with third-placed Wrexham.

Huddersfield Town are desperate to secure an immediate return to the Championship and are in the chasing pack, occupying fourth place. One place below them are their Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, who have improved in recent weeks under Darrell Clarke.

Reading round off the top six, sitting ahead of the likes of Stockport County, Mansfield Town and Bolton Wanderers. Many backed Rotherham United for a promotion charge but the Millers have work to do down in 13th.

Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.