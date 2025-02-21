The battle for promotion from the fourth tier is shaping up to be intense, with two Yorkshire clubs in the thick of it. Doncaster sit third, occupying the final automatic promotion slot, with Walsall and AFC Wimbledon above them.

Notts County, however, are hot on the heels of Grant McCann’s men in fourth. The Magpies have one game in hand on Doncaster and have just one point to make up.

Graham Alexander’s Bradford City came under fire earlier on in the season but are in a rich vein of form. The Bantams have enjoyed a stunning surge up the league table and are just one point adrift of the final automatic promotion slot.

League Two is a competitive division and it is for this reason that clubs in the top seven must exercise caution. Port Vale and Crewe Alexandra sit sixth and seventh respectively, but a clutch of clubs are looking to gatecrash the promotion picture party.

Here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.