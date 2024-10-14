Supercomputer predicts League Two table with Bradford City & Doncaster Rovers shocks and Chesterfield & Port Vale twists

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 14th Oct 2024, 13:44 BST
League Two saw little disruption over the weekend, meaning the likes of Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers were in action.

The international break puts a pause on Premier League and Championship football but has also wreaked havoc with the League One schedule of late. An increase in international players in the third tier has led to a string of postponements, therefore plenty of eyes were on League Two.

Bradford visited Tranmere Rovers, emerging as 2-0 winners courtesy of a brace from talismanic frontman Andy Cook. Doncaster, meanwhile, locked horns with Crewe Alexandra for the first time since their play-off heartbreak last season.

Crewe took the lead in South Yorkshire but Kyle Hurst levelled proceedings and secured a point for Grant McCann’s men. There were some intriguing clashes concerning the promotion race, with Chesterfield’s 2-2 draw with Notts County a particularly eye-catching fixture.

Further down the table, Harrogate Town hosted Newport County and secured victory courtesy of a first-half Toby Sims goal.

Following the latest round of League Two fixtures, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.

Here is how the final League Two table is expected to look by the supercomputer.

1. Supercomputer forecasts final League Two table

Here is how the final League Two table is expected to look by the supercomputer. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 29

2. 24. Carlisle United

Predicted points: 29 Photo: Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 29

3. 23. Tranmere Rovers

Predicted points: 29 Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 35

4. 22. Morecambe

Predicted points: 35 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoPort ValeChesterfieldAndy CookPremier LeagueTranmere RoversLeague One
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice