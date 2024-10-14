The international break puts a pause on Premier League and Championship football but has also wreaked havoc with the League One schedule of late. An increase in international players in the third tier has led to a string of postponements, therefore plenty of eyes were on League Two.

Bradford visited Tranmere Rovers, emerging as 2-0 winners courtesy of a brace from talismanic frontman Andy Cook. Doncaster, meanwhile, locked horns with Crewe Alexandra for the first time since their play-off heartbreak last season.

Crewe took the lead in South Yorkshire but Kyle Hurst levelled proceedings and secured a point for Grant McCann’s men. There were some intriguing clashes concerning the promotion race, with Chesterfield’s 2-2 draw with Notts County a particularly eye-catching fixture.

Further down the table, Harrogate Town hosted Newport County and secured victory courtesy of a first-half Toby Sims goal.

Following the latest round of League Two fixtures, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.