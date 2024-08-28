Supercomputer predicts League Two table with Bradford City & MK Dons twists and Doncaster Rovers & Chesterfield shocks

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 28th Aug 2024, 16:35 BST
All three of Yorkshire’s League Two clubs - Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town - enjoyed wins at the weekend.

Newly-promoted Bromley were hosted at Valley Parade and were up against it from the eighth minute, when Ashley Charles was sent off and Richard Smallwood converted the resulting penalty.

Andy Cook and Bobby Pointon added to the advantage, rendering Byron Webster’s late goal for the visitors a mere consolation in a 3-1 defeat.

Doncaster Rovers also won on home turf, securing a narrow 1-0 win over Morecambe courtesy of a first-half Harry Clifton effort. Harrogate Town, meanwhile, picked up three points on the road against Colchester United.

Elsewhere, it was a weekend of mixed fortunes for clubs with dreams of promotion. Milton Keynes Dons comfortably brushed aside Carlisle United but port Vale fell to a humbling 4-0 defeat at Barrow.

With each side in the division now having played four games, Poker Apps have deployed their supercomputer to simulate the rest of the season and develop a prediction for the final table.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League Two table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look. Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Predicted points: 42

2. 24. Chesterfield

Predicted points: 42 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Predicted points: 42

3. 23. Accrington Stanley

Predicted points: 42 Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Predicted points: 42

4. 22. Newport County

Predicted points: 42 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

