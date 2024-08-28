Newly-promoted Bromley were hosted at Valley Parade and were up against it from the eighth minute, when Ashley Charles was sent off and Richard Smallwood converted the resulting penalty.

Andy Cook and Bobby Pointon added to the advantage, rendering Byron Webster’s late goal for the visitors a mere consolation in a 3-1 defeat.

Doncaster Rovers also won on home turf, securing a narrow 1-0 win over Morecambe courtesy of a first-half Harry Clifton effort. Harrogate Town, meanwhile, picked up three points on the road against Colchester United.

Elsewhere, it was a weekend of mixed fortunes for clubs with dreams of promotion. Milton Keynes Dons comfortably brushed aside Carlisle United but port Vale fell to a humbling 4-0 defeat at Barrow.

With each side in the division now having played four games, Poker Apps have deployed their supercomputer to simulate the rest of the season and develop a prediction for the final table.