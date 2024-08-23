Doncaster Rovers v Morecambe: Grant McCann's watching brief as transfer window nears end
The Doncaster Rovers manager got the bulk of his work done in a very productive early part of the summer window, that helped his team hit the ground running with an impressive 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley in the opening game of the season.
When they backed it up with a Carabao Cup victory that sets up an exciting tie at Everton this coming Tuesday, all was looking well, until a 3-1 reverse at Newport served as a timely reminder that there are always places to strengthen.
“We're always looking to see if we can improve,” said McCann. “We're still waiting. On Tuesday night we had about 12 members of staff out at games, whether it was National League or EFL Trophy.
“We had numerous staff out watching potential targets for further down the line or even in this window, so we'll see. We never say never but we've a strong and healthy squad. Nothing's changed from last week. But we're always looking. At this moment in time we don't feel there's the right one for us. There's one we identified but it's not ready yet so there's nothing we can do about that.”
One team being watched are today’s visitors to the EcoPower Stadium, Morecambe, who – back under the care of former Bradford City manager Derek Adams – do not have the luxury of being able to bring players in like Rovers and man others do.
"We've had Morecambe watched a couple of times and we know exactly what to expect,” said McCann, who revealed Richard Wood will miss the game but that Kyle Hurst is back.
"It can't be easy. I've been in that situation myself, at Hull when we had an embargo. I know what it's like when you can't sign players and there's a financial cap on things. It's obviously a tough job but Derek's gone in there and he's experienced. They've gradually looked better in the games we've seen. They’ve got some good players.”