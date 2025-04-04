The battle for League One football is shaping up to be thrilling, with two Yorkshire clubs among those fighting to escape the fourth tier.

Bradford have enjoyed a resurgence under Graham Alexander and currently sit second, hot on the heels of pace-setters Walsall. Doncaster, meanwhile, are fifth but just three points behind the top three with a game in hand.

Port Vale, led by former Bantam Darren Moore, occupy the final automatic promotion slot ahead of fourth-placed Notts County. AFC Wimbledon and Grimsby Town complete the top seven, with the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Colchester United and Chesterfield in the chasing pack.

Most clubs have just six games left to play, meaning the stakes are incredibly high for those in with a chance of promotion.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.