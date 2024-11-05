Grant McCann’s side sit fourth in the table but are level on points with Walsall and Notts County, who sit second and third respectively. Port Vale, led by former Doncaster boss Darren Moore, are top of the table with a tally of 30 points.

It has been a mixed start to the campaign for Bradford, who occupy the final play-off place in seventh. They have won six, drawn four and lost four across their opening 14 games and are level on points with eighth-placed Milton Keynes Dons and ninth-placed Barrow.

Above the Bantams are Crewe Alexandra, who fell at the play-off final hurdle last term, and League Two newcomers Chesterfield.

League Two took a break for the FA Cup first round proper but is set to return this weekend with a packed schedule of fixtures. Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look at the end of the season.