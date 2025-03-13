Bradford missed out on the play-offs entirely last term, while Doncaster fell at the semi-final stage. However, with 10 games to go, both sides occupy automatic promotion slots.

The Yorkshire outfits sit behind pace-setters Walsall, although the Saddlers have seen their comfortable lead evaporate as a result of patchy form.

A clutch of clubs are hunting down the top three, with Notts County the closest in fourth on 61 points. The top seven is completed by AFC Wimbledon, Port Vale and Crewe Alexandra, but all will need to keep looking over their shoulders.

The fourth tier of English football regularly serves up twists and turns and it appears likely there will be more to come before the end of the season.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League Two table will look.