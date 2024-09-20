Notts County have emerged as the early pace-setters in the fourth tier, racing to the summit with four wins and two draws in their opening six games. As it stands, the Magpies are still the only unbeaten side in the division.

The automatic promotion slots are filled out by Gillingham and Barrow, with Walsall, AFC Wimbledon, Doncaster and Bradford in the play-off spots.

At the other end of the table, Morecambe and Accrington Stanley sit in the bottom two having failed to pick up any wins across their opening six games. Carlisle United are hovering above the drop zone in 22nd, but will be hoping the arrival of Mike Williamson as head coach gives them a new lease of life.

League Two, like the EFL’s other tiers, is a notoriously unpredictable division. Predictions are particularly hard to make early in the campaign but the Football Web Pages supercomputer has been deployed to develop a final table forecast.