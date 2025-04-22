Easter Monday victories sent the Whites and the Clarets back into the Premier League, sparking wild celebrations at their respective stadiums. However, they must regain focus ahead of a fight for the Championship crown.
The two sides are level on 94 points, although Leeds sit top with a strong goal difference advantage, and each have two games left to play. Sheffield United, meanwhile, are guaranteed a third-placed finish and will be keeping tabs on the battle for sixth.
Bristol City and Coventry City occupy the final two play-off positions, but Middlesbrough, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers are in the chasing pack.
Down at the bottom, there is a tense battle for survival playing out. Hull City are involved but did boost their hopes of retaining a place in the Championship with an Easter Monday win over Preston North End.
Following a hectic weekend of football, here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final Championship table will look.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.