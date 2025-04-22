Supercomputer predicts Leeds United & Burnley's Championship title battle outcome and Middlesbrough & Hull City fates

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:15 BST
Leeds United and Burnley are set to battle it out for the Championship title.

Easter Monday victories sent the Whites and the Clarets back into the Premier League, sparking wild celebrations at their respective stadiums. However, they must regain focus ahead of a fight for the Championship crown.

The two sides are level on 94 points, although Leeds sit top with a strong goal difference advantage, and each have two games left to play. Sheffield United, meanwhile, are guaranteed a third-placed finish and will be keeping tabs on the battle for sixth.

Bristol City and Coventry City occupy the final two play-off positions, but Middlesbrough, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers are in the chasing pack.

Down at the bottom, there is a tense battle for survival playing out. Hull City are involved but did boost their hopes of retaining a place in the Championship with an Easter Monday win over Preston North End.

Following a hectic weekend of football, here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final Championship table will look.

Here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final Championship table

Here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 44.68

2. 24. Plymouth Argyle

Expected points: 44.68 Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 45.18

3. 23. Cardiff City

Expected points: 45.18 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 48.25

4. 22. Luton Town

Expected points: 48.25 Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyMiddlesbroughBristol CityPremier LeagueLeedsCoventry City
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice