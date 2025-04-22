Easter Monday victories sent the Whites and the Clarets back into the Premier League, sparking wild celebrations at their respective stadiums. However, they must regain focus ahead of a fight for the Championship crown.

The two sides are level on 94 points, although Leeds sit top with a strong goal difference advantage, and each have two games left to play. Sheffield United, meanwhile, are guaranteed a third-placed finish and will be keeping tabs on the battle for sixth.

Bristol City and Coventry City occupy the final two play-off positions, but Middlesbrough, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers are in the chasing pack.

Down at the bottom, there is a tense battle for survival playing out. Hull City are involved but did boost their hopes of retaining a place in the Championship with an Easter Monday win over Preston North End.

Following a hectic weekend of football, here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final Championship table will look.