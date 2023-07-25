All Sections
Supercomputer predicts Premier League table after transfers for Sheffield United, Everton, Wolves, Burnley & Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United are preparing for Premier League football after a two-year absence from the top flight.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 14:33 BST

A resurgence in the second tier under Paul Heckingbottom has led them back to the promised land but the Blades will be keen to make sure they do not squander their hard work with immediate relegation.

Their last Premier League campaign was a dismal one and they lost 29 of their 38 league games. As part of their efforts to avoid a similar fate, the club have drafted in reinforcements.

Anis Ben Slimane has arrived from Brondby and ex-Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci has been signed on a season-long loan from Troyes. The club have also recruited Ivorian prodigy Benie Traore from Swedish outfit Hacken.

Ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season, statisticians at BetVictor have simulated the campaign. Here is how the supercomputer expects the table to look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the Premier League table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the Premier League table to look. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Predicted points: 30

2. 20. Luton Town

Predicted points: 30 Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Predicted points: 35

3. 19. AFC Bournemouth

Predicted points: 35 Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Predicted points: 36 points

4. 18. Sheffield United

Predicted points: 36 points Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

