Swansea City next manager: Former Leeds United, Barnsley, Southampton and Aston Villa men among frontrunners

Published 19th Feb 2025, 11:44 BST
Figures familiar with fans of Leeds United and Barnsley are among the frontrunners for the Swansea City vacancy.

The Swans recently wielded the axe, relieving Luke Williams of his duties following a run of one win in nine league games. Former Leeds and Bradford City defender Alan Sheehan has stepped up as caretaker head coach, just as he did following Michael Duff’s dismissal in 2023.

Swansea chairman Andy Coleman said: “This was a difficult decision and one that has not been taken lightly. Luke has led the club through some challenging periods and we appreciate his hard work.

“I am aware of the effort he and his staff have put in throughout the last 13 months for Swansea City. I want to personally thank Luke, Ryan [Harley, assistant] and George [Lawtey, first-team coach] for their dedication and the sacrifices they have made on behalf of the club.

“Unfortunately, since the turn of the year our performances and results have not been of the standard required at this level. Ultimately, that has led us to conclude a change is required in order to bring about an improvement in our showings on the pitch."

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners to succeed Williams as Swansea boss.

1. Frontrunners for Swansea City job

A look at the early frontrunners to fill the Swansea City vacancy. Photo: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

25/1

2. 12. Cameron Toshack

25/1 Photo: GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images

25/1

3. 11. Giovanni van Bronckhorst

25/1 Photo: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

25/1

4. 10. Jack Wilshere

25/1 Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

