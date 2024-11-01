Tamworth v Huddersfield Town: How West Ham loanee Callum Marshall quickly learned FA Cup pitfalls

It was literally day one when Callum Marshall learnt about the cost of disappointing football supporters, and FA Cup giantkillings.

Granted, the forward was a full Northern Ireland international by then, but he made his debut in senior club football as a West Ham United substitute in an FA Cup third-round replay at Bristol City in January.

The Championship side won with a third-minute goal from Tommy Conway, now at Middlesbrough, and although the away fans were kind to Marshall, others were not so lucky. Even though he is still only 19, there will be no such leeway for Marshall if his Huddersfield Town side go out of the FA Cup in front of the BBC cameras on Friday night.

"I only came on with 10 minutes to go and we'd had a man (Said Benrahma) sent off which changed the whole flow of the game so the manager (David Moyes) just said to me to bring energy and show what I could do," recalled Marshall, now on loan in West Yorkshire. "The pressure was off me at that point, it was all on the actual first-teamers.

"The young ones were just there to show what we could do and we knew it wasn't going to be our fault if we lost because we were losing when we came on. I got to play with a bit of freedom for the 10 minutes I was on. I thought I did well.

"There were a few arguments after the game. We went over to clap the West Ham fans after the game and they were booing the older lads but when the young ones came over, they clapped us.

"It was made clear it was unacceptable, my first taste of fans being that annoyed about a performance."

Expectations are something Marshall's new colleagues have spoken about this season after relegation to League One put a target on their back.

Making his mark: Callum Marshall, pictured right scoring against Morecambe in the EFL Cup, has impressed at the John Smith's Stadium since his loan move from West Ham. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

As someone on loan from the Premier League, Marshall is not immune, irrespective of the fact he has L-plates on having not played for West Ham since and after an unsuccessful Championship loan at West Bromwich Albion.

"I remember my international manager (Michael O'Neill) saying a couple of camps ago that my two loans had been to Championship clubs and I'm at a Championship team playing in League One.

"This is at least a Championship-level club and at the end of the season that's where we need to be, in and around it. But it's all good saying you deserve to be there and stuff, it doesn't mean anything in football.

"We've got to keep putting performances in, whether that's the big games like Birmingham or the lesser games people turn their noses up at and we've had a few slip-ups there. No one's going to let you walk over them for three points.

Callum Marshall celebrates scoring Huddersfield's second goal against Morecambe in the EFL Cup 1st Round at John Smith's Stadium earlier this season (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"On Friday the pressure's all on us to win. It's a big thing if we don't."

The key for the more talented side in all this weekend's FA Cup ties will be mentality, and Huddersfield manager Michael Duff is seeing signs of the mindset he wants crystalising during their recent five-match unbeaten run.

"Saturday (2-0 win over Exeter) felt like Northampton at home in terms of we'd built up a bit of momentum, everyone turned up and said, 'Right you've got to win' even though Exeter were level on points with us and a place behind us in the league," he says. "They delivered a performance and comfortably won the game without being brilliant or amazing.

"It was comfortable and professional and that's maybe the difference between now and the start of the season when we were good for maybe half an hour, 40 minutes, and edgy at times. It didn't feel edgy.

"From a coaching and management point of view, I don't think we've changed our messaging from the first day I walked in, we've stayed very level with the players.

"The players have stuck together. I don't think there's anyone trying to poison the facility, almost terrorise the place, it's just been a mentality shift in terms of a winning culture."

Marshall is having to learn that.

"That's why he's on loan – to make mistakes, to learn on our watch so he doesn't cost West Ham points which are worth a lot of money," says Duff. "I think he'll end up where he deserves because his attitude is first class, his energy. He looks like he loves football. I've played with players who don't like football but he loves coming into work, shorts and T-shirt every day no matter the weather. He'd stay out there until the floodlights come on if you let him.

"He's brilliant, he's infectious, the kitmen love him, which tells you something. That's reflected in his performances."

That love of playing could be key for Marshall at The Lamb Ground, not bad memories of Ashton Gate.