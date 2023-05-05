The 13 best League One goalkeepers including Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Portsmouth and Derby County stars
Just one round of fixtures remains in the 2022/23 League One campaign.
All eyes are on the tense battles at the top and bottom but a less frequently discussed prize up for grabs is the Golden Glove. Ipswich Town’s number one Christian Walton currently tops the clean sheet table on 23 shut-outs but Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper James Trafford is close behind on 22.
Various goalkeepers have impressed in the third tier this season, with some being experienced League One operators and others being young prospects building up their reputations.
Below are the top 13 League One goalkeepers of the current campaign, determined by the minutes per goal against metric. Only goalkeepers with 20 or more appearances to their name have been considered, hence the absence of the likes of Barnsley’s Harry Isted and Plymouth Argyle’s Callum Burton.
Data is courtesy of Transfermarkt.