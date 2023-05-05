Just one round of fixtures remains in the 2022/23 League One campaign.

All eyes are on the tense battles at the top and bottom but a less frequently discussed prize up for grabs is the Golden Glove. Ipswich Town’s number one Christian Walton currently tops the clean sheet table on 23 shut-outs but Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper James Trafford is close behind on 22.

Various goalkeepers have impressed in the third tier this season, with some being experienced League One operators and others being young prospects building up their reputations.

Below are the top 13 League One goalkeepers of the current campaign, determined by the minutes per goal against metric. Only goalkeepers with 20 or more appearances to their name have been considered, hence the absence of the likes of Barnsley’s Harry Isted and Plymouth Argyle’s Callum Burton.

Data is courtesy of Transfermarkt.

1 . Christian Walton Ipswich Town's Christian Walton has kept a phenomenal 23 clean sheets in 45 appearabces, conceding a goal every 123 minutes on average.

2 . Matt Macey Portsmouth's Matt Macey has, on average, conceded every 120 minutes. He has made 20 appearances and impressively kept a clean sheet in nine of those games.

3 . James Trafford Bolton Wanderers stopper James Trafford has been a revelation, keeping 22 clean sheets in 45 appearances. He has conceded a goal every 119 minutes on average.

4 . Cameron Dawson Sheffield Wednesday's Cameron Dawson has kept 12 clean sheets in 21 outings, conceding every 118 minutes on average.