All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
20 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
5 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
17 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

The 13 best League One goalkeepers including Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Portsmouth and Derby County stars

Just one round of fixtures remains in the 2022/23 League One campaign.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th May 2023, 12:00 BST

All eyes are on the tense battles at the top and bottom but a less frequently discussed prize up for grabs is the Golden Glove. Ipswich Town’s number one Christian Walton currently tops the clean sheet table on 23 shut-outs but Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper James Trafford is close behind on 22.

Various goalkeepers have impressed in the third tier this season, with some being experienced League One operators and others being young prospects building up their reputations.

Below are the top 13 League One goalkeepers of the current campaign, determined by the minutes per goal against metric. Only goalkeepers with 20 or more appearances to their name have been considered, hence the absence of the likes of Barnsley’s Harry Isted and Plymouth Argyle’s Callum Burton.

Data is courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Ipswich Town's Christian Walton has kept a phenomenal 23 clean sheets in 45 appearabces, conceding a goal every 123 minutes on average.

1. Christian Walton

Ipswich Town's Christian Walton has kept a phenomenal 23 clean sheets in 45 appearabces, conceding a goal every 123 minutes on average. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Portsmouth's Matt Macey has, on average, conceded every 120 minutes. He has made 20 appearances and impressively kept a clean sheet in nine of those games.

2. Matt Macey

Portsmouth's Matt Macey has, on average, conceded every 120 minutes. He has made 20 appearances and impressively kept a clean sheet in nine of those games. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bolton Wanderers stopper James Trafford has been a revelation, keeping 22 clean sheets in 45 appearances. He has conceded a goal every 119 minutes on average.

3. James Trafford

Bolton Wanderers stopper James Trafford has been a revelation, keeping 22 clean sheets in 45 appearances. He has conceded a goal every 119 minutes on average. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Sheffield Wednesday's Cameron Dawson has kept 12 clean sheets in 21 outings, conceding every 118 minutes on average.

4. Cameron Dawson

Sheffield Wednesday's Cameron Dawson has kept 12 clean sheets in 21 outings, conceding every 118 minutes on average. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:League OneBarnsleyPortsmouthDerby CountyGolden GloveBolton WanderersIpswich Town