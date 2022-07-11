The 13 free agent forwards from League One yet to sign for new clubs - including players from Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers, Burton Albion, Ipswich Town and Oxford United

The League One campaign kicks off on July 30 with the Owls seeking promotion to the Championship at the second time of asking while the Tykes will be out to secure an immediate return to the second tier.

The two Yorkshire sides are among the favourites to be promoted to the Championship next season, with the 2022-23 campaign set to begin at the end of the month.

Both clubs have signed players on free transfers in preparation for the new campaign while there a number of players released by third-tier clubs at the end of last season who have yet to resolve their futures.

Two of the highest-profile free agents in the EFL this summer were set to be Rotherham's Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe but the pair were quickly snapped up by the Owls.

Now we have looked at the forwards who are currently free agents with every available player has then been ranked by their market value, according to transfermarkt.co.uk data. Take a look...

1. Saido Berahino The striker left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the season with reports claiming he has "a bit of interest" but a new move is not believed to be imminent. Market value: £1.35m.

2. The striker spent the second half of last season with MK Dons, where he scored once in 12 games. The ex-Sheffield Wednesday player is reportedly on trial with Reading. Market value: £720k.

3. Oumar Niasse The former Hull City man spent a large part of last season without a club before joining Burton Albion in February. He is on the lookout for another club after not being offered a new deal. Market value: £630k.

4. Anthony Pilkington The former Huddersfield Town man is on the lookout for a new club after being released by Fleetwood Town after one season. Market value: £450k.