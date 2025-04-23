'The issue I have' - Former Barnsley FC star's lack of West Brom action explained with blunt admission
The forward arrived at Oakwell as something of an unknown quantity, making a loan switch from Orlando City in February 2021.
He quickly endeared himself to the Oakwell faithful, firing Barnsley into the Championship play-offs with a nine-goal haul.
His attributes made him a perfect fit for Valerien Ismael’s system and the pair were reunited in 2022 when Dike joined West Bromwich Albion.
However, injuries have plagued the 24-year-old in the Midlands and limited him to just 41 appearances in nearly three-and-a-half years.
He is currently available for selection, but has been restricted to cameo appearances from the bench despite West Brom’s struggles.
Speaking in his final press conference before being axed as Baggies boss, Tony Mowbray told Birmingham World: “The issue I have with Dike is he doesn’t train every day. He has two or three days where he doesn’t do any training.
“If I’m wanting to play a game with intensity and pressing and denying the opposition the ball, Daryl’s not - in my opinion - at the level fitness-wise to help the team.
“I know what he can do. It’s like everything in football, people look at what footballers can do. Look, Daryl’s a powerful monster of a man, physically huge.
“I do talk to the sports science and medical department about him, they feel as if he’s still carrying something from not playing much football for a few years.
“He’s stuck in a cycle of how do you get him, what I would call, ‘match fit’. At the moment, it’s cameos. So, if he started a game, when would he be coming off? Would he get the first 45 minutes, or am I taking him off after half an hour? Because he’s not moving after half an hour.”
