'The issue I have' - Former Barnsley FC star's lack of West Brom action explained with blunt admission

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 11:44 BST
Daryl Dike was a revelation at Barnsley - but has had a tough time at West Bromwich Albion.

The forward arrived at Oakwell as something of an unknown quantity, making a loan switch from Orlando City in February 2021.

He quickly endeared himself to the Oakwell faithful, firing Barnsley into the Championship play-offs with a nine-goal haul.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His attributes made him a perfect fit for Valerien Ismael’s system and the pair were reunited in 2022 when Dike joined West Bromwich Albion.

Daryl Dike helped Barnsley reach the Championship play-offs in 2021.Daryl Dike helped Barnsley reach the Championship play-offs in 2021.
Daryl Dike helped Barnsley reach the Championship play-offs in 2021. | Tony Johnson

However, injuries have plagued the 24-year-old in the Midlands and limited him to just 41 appearances in nearly three-and-a-half years.

He is currently available for selection, but has been restricted to cameo appearances from the bench despite West Brom’s struggles.

Speaking in his final press conference before being axed as Baggies boss, Tony Mowbray told Birmingham World: “The issue I have with Dike is he doesn’t train every day. He has two or three days where he doesn’t do any training.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If I’m wanting to play a game with intensity and pressing and denying the opposition the ball, Daryl’s not - in my opinion - at the level fitness-wise to help the team.

Daryl Dike has been hampered by injury at West Bromwich Albion. Daryl Dike has been hampered by injury at West Bromwich Albion.
Daryl Dike has been hampered by injury at West Bromwich Albion. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

“I know what he can do. It’s like everything in football, people look at what footballers can do. Look, Daryl’s a powerful monster of a man, physically huge.

“I do talk to the sports science and medical department about him, they feel as if he’s still carrying something from not playing much football for a few years.

“He’s stuck in a cycle of how do you get him, what I would call, ‘match fit’. At the moment, it’s cameos. So, if he started a game, when would he be coming off? Would he get the first 45 minutes, or am I taking him off after half an hour? Because he’s not moving after half an hour.”

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday urged to retain former Barnsley man

Related topics:West BromTony Mowbray

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice