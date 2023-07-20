All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

The Open: Rickie Fowler heckled over Leeds United investment decision following 49ers Enterprises takeover

Golfer Rickie Fowler has claimed to have been heckled at The Open over his decision not to invest in Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST

A number of famous faces from across the world of sport have been confirmed as minority stakeholders in Leeds following the completion of a takeover by 49ers Enterprises, the strategic arm of the San Francisco 49ers.

Fowler was initially reported to be among those set to invest in Leeds, although fellow golf star Jordan Spieth told Sky Sports Fowler had backed out following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His decision does not appear to have gone down well with everyone, as Fowler has claimed he was called a coward regarding his decision to not press ahead with Leeds investment plans.

Most Popular

Speaking to reporter Kevin Van Valkenburg, Fowler said: “He called me a coward for not going through with my Leeds investment. That’s a first. Maybe he should put up his own money.”

Although Fowler chose not to invest in Leeds, many famous athletes have. Among those announced as investors are swimming legend Michael Phelps and NBA star Larry Nance Jr.

Related topics:Jordan SpiethNBA