Golfer Rickie Fowler has claimed to have been heckled at The Open over his decision not to invest in Leeds United.

A number of famous faces from across the world of sport have been confirmed as minority stakeholders in Leeds following the completion of a takeover by 49ers Enterprises, the strategic arm of the San Francisco 49ers.

Fowler was initially reported to be among those set to invest in Leeds, although fellow golf star Jordan Spieth told Sky Sports Fowler had backed out following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His decision does not appear to have gone down well with everyone, as Fowler has claimed he was called a coward regarding his decision to not press ahead with Leeds investment plans.

Speaking to reporter Kevin Van Valkenburg, Fowler said: “He called me a coward for not going through with my Leeds investment. That’s a first. Maybe he should put up his own money.”