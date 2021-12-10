The seven Chelsea players who could miss Leeds United clash

After losing 3-2 to West Ham United in their last Premier League outing, Thomas Tuchel’s side will be eager to get back to winning ways at the expense of Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa confirmed on Thursday that five of his players would miss the trip to Stamford Bridge, including Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford.

MANAGER: Thomas Tuchel. Picture: Getty Images.

There is uncertainty over the availability of a number of Chelsea players with Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah all potentially unavailable.

Left-back Ben Chilwell will definitely not play after partially tearing his ACL last month.

Jorginho missed Chelsea's 3-3 draw with Zenit St Petersburg in Russia because of a lower back injury. However, a rest in midweek could have been enough time for the Italian to recover to line-up against Leeds.

Loftus-Cheek did make the trip to Zenit but was injured in the warm-up but no update has been provided on his fitness as of yet.

INJURY WORRY: Jorginho. Picture: Getty Images.

Kovacic returned to training on Monday after a period out with injury. On the same day, he tested positive for Covid-19 and is now undergoing a period of self-isolation which will rule him out of tomorrow's game.

Kante has been out of action since the end of November with Tuchel admitting last week that he did not know when the French midfielder would be available again.

Chalobah, who has previously played on loan at Huddersfield Town, is currently struggling with a thigh problem.