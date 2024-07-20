Tim Walter points the way forward for Hull City side with much work still to do

Hull City are learning the Tim Walter way but will need more bravery, more and better personnel and more stamina than they were able to show in Thursday’s friendly at Fenerbahce to make it a success.

Jumping to conclusions on the back of pre-season results is a folly at the best of times, and in all honesty, a 5-1 defeat which saw Hull blitzed by a burst of four goals spread equally either side of the half-time break can have come as little surprise.

But Walter’s post-match comments gave some clues as to the direction of travel – “walking into the fire”, to quote Brendon McCullum, architect of the England cricket team’s super-attacking approach, not watching on to see where openings might appear as predecessor Liam Rosenior often preferred.

With a big overhaul of the squad pending, how many of those who flew to Turkey will play pivotal parts next season remains to be seen, but Walter does seem confident he is already imposing an identity.

“They played like I want them to play,” he said after defeat in Istanbul.

“The players worked in my philosophy and about that, I’m very happy.

“They kept going and they tried to play and move, they tried to rotate, they tried to create chances, and they were very brave and played with courage and that’s what I like.”

It was Fenerbahce's fourth summer friendly ahead of starting their Champions League qualifying campaign on Tuesday. It was new coach Jose Mourinho’s first in front of a packed Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

NEW APPROACH: Tim Walter has been employed to bring a more attacking style to Hull City

By contrast, Walter was in charge of Hull for the second time, a step up in quality and intensity from a training-ground match against fellow Super Lig club Kasimpasa. The German’s first competitive game is not until August 10, versus Bristol City.

The Tigers’ Turkish training camp has been a trial of double training sessions in sweltering heat – good foundations for the slog of an English Championship season, maybe, nowhere near conducive to the sharpness which would be needed against Fenerbahce had it been a competitive game. But it was not.

The teamsheet spoke volumes.

Last season’s back-up central defender, Sean McLoughlin, partnered Alfie Jones. Xavi Simons and Ryan Longman were on loan at League One Fleetwood Town and Championship Millwall respectively. Winger Longman was only very occasionally used in the centre-forward role he filled in Istanbul, where left-back Ryan Giles played as a left winger.

SOLD: Jaden Philogene has rejoined Aston Villa

Goalkeeper Ivor Pandur and left-back Matty Jacob were also back-ups last season but have been marked out for big roles in 2024-25.

Of the substitutes, Andy Smith and Harry Vaughan are still in the very early stages of their careers, while Nathaniel Tinsdale, Henry Sadat and Sincere Hall have yet to play senior, competitive football. At 24, Brandon Fleming had most of the experience but just under half of the 77 appearances he has made for Football League clubs have come on loan in Leagues One and Two.

Jaden Philogene's £13m return to Aston Villa, confirmed yesterday, adds him to a list of departures which also includes Jacob Greaves, Ozan Tufan, Ryan Allsop, Matt Ingram, Adama Traore, Ryan Woods, Greg Docherty, Billy Sharp, Aaron Connolly, Cyrus Christie, Vaughn Covil and David Robson, not to mention Fabio Carvalho, Tyler Morton, Liam Delap, Noah Ohio and Anass Zaroury’s loans ending.

More departures, possibly including McLoughlin, could thin the numbers further.

STEPPING UP: Hull City goalkeeper Ivor Pandur

Although work is ongoing to live up to chairman Acun Ilicali’s pre-match promise to “drown” Walter in signings, only Giles – on loan last season – has joined, with Oscar Estupinan recalled from a loan in Brazil.

Walter’s criticisms of his team – hardly delivered as such, at least not in public, by an amiable coach who puts heavy store on personal relationships – gave even better clues as to what fans can expect this winter if the recruitment and coaching departments do their jobs well.

Defending should become a much more front-footed business.

“We have to defend more offensively but we’re dropping back sometimes too far and we invited our opponents [to have] chances and crosses,” said Walter of Thursday’s attempt.

But Walterball is not simply about brainless all-out attack.

“We lost the ball because we played the long ball and normally we can solve it with a short pass,” he said of the opening goal, the first of two for Eden Dzeko.

“Especially in the last third, we were not tough enough. We had a lot of semi-chances.

“We did a lot mistakes, especially in possession – we had a lot of possession.

“They’re very tired (from all the training) but they tried it and tried it. I saw they have the willingness.”

Being light on senior players at this stage need not be the worst thing if it opens the door for academy players to push through.

Bermudan-born, English-raised 20-year-old winger Hall scored both Hull’s goals in Turkey.

“Sincere’s sometimes not awake enough because he showed he can create maybe like no one else,” said Walter. “But he did a good job.

“I liked his improvement.”