Hull City chairman Acun Ilicali has promised to "drown" coach Tim Walter in signings, despite not yet adding any new faces to his squad.

Ryan Giles' loan from Luton Town has been made permanent – and it seems the Tigers are confident he will not instantly join Middlesbrough as some thought earlier in the window – and Oscar Estupinan has been recalled from a loan in Brazil.

But Jacob Greaves, Ozan Tufan, Ryan Allsop, Adama Traore, Ryan Woods, Greg Docherty, Billy Sharp, Aaron Connolly, Cyrus Christie, Vaughn Covil and David Robson have left, along with last season's other loaness. Confirmation of Jaden Philogene's return to Aston Villa is imminent.

It means Hull will be light on senior players for Thursday's pre-season friendly at Fenerbahce confirmed, in true Turkish style, less than 36 hours before the 6.30pm (UK time) kick-off but expected to be a 50,000 sell-out as Jose Mourinho's first game in charge at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Three games into their pre-season as opposed to Hull's one, and with a Champions League qualifier at Lugano on Tuesday, the Super Lig runners-up should be in much better shape but Ilicali is confident his team will get there.

"Pre-season is so important in football and we've experienced it so many times before," said Iicali, also a Fenerbahce vice-president.

"Having the coach in the beginning of the pre-season was our first target and we did that. After that, with our recruitment and players leaving, we have to wait, wait, wait and score the goal.

"Otherwise, we're going to make mistakes.

BACKING: Chairman/owner Acun Ilicali (left) has promised new coach Tim Walker (right) he will "drown" him in signings this summer

"We do not have an unlimited budget. Every player has to be approved by our coach.

"We will make eight or nine transfers for Hull City. We will drown Tim Walter in transfers."

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and West Bromwich Albion's Turkish midfielder Okay Yokuslu are known but not straight-forward targets, and talks are ongoing with a right-back and "high-profile" alternative to Kieffer Moore, who snubbed the Tigers' approach to join Sheffield United instead, at centre-forward.*