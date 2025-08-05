Peterborough United are reportedly in talks with former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees following his Huddersfield Town exit.

The 34-year-old has spent the vast majority of his career under contract in Yorkshire, having initially cut his teeth at Leeds.

He ascended the youth ranks at Elland Road before amassing 135 appearances for the club at first-team level.

Leeds sold Lees to Wednesday in the summer of 2014 and he made 274 appearances in Owls colours over a seven-year period.

More recently, Lees was on the books of Huddersfield and racked up 155 outings between 2021 and 2025.

Tom Lees is a free agent after four years at Huddersfield Town. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Tom Lees in talks

The veteran defender is now a free agent, but it appears he could be given another chance to impress in League One.

According to Football League World, Peterborough have engaged the centre-back in talks regarding a free transfer move.

Lees had previously been linked with League Two outfit Harrogate Town, although talk of another Yorkshire switch has since died down.

Tom Lees cut his teeth at Leeds United and made 135 appearances for the Whites. | Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Tom Lees’ pedigree

A seasoned professional, Lees would add a wealth of experience to the Peterborough squad. He has a reputation as a consummate professional and has won the affection of various managers.

Earlier this year, his former Huddersfield boss Michael Duff said: “Watching Leesy in training and warm-ups, he does everything perfectly and he is in the gym and never cuts corners. It’s another way of leading.

“Sometimes, he is easily criticised as people see the things he can’t do. What they don’t see is all the things he does.

Tom Lees spent seven years at Sheffield Wednesday between 2014 and 2021. | George Wood/Getty Images

“Is it a coincidence that we concede three goals at Northampton because Leesy is not in the team? He’s been really good; everyone knows he is quiet, unassuming and goes about his business.”

Lees was among the many high-profile senior players cut loose by Huddersfield at the end of the 2024/25 season.