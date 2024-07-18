Tottenham Hotspur transfer twist emerges amid Leeds United and Leicester City 'interest' in midfielder

Leeds United-linked midfielder Oliver Skipp is reportedly unlikely to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The 23-year-old managed just five Premier League starts last season and has been linked with a move away from the capital. Leeds have been credited with interest, while reports of admiring glances from the Leicester City camp have also surfaced.

However, according to Sky Sports, it is very unlikely he will be seeking pastures new this summer. His club-trained status helps keep Tottenham in line with player registration rules, incentivising Tottenham to keep him around.

Skipp worked under Leeds boss Daniel Farke at Norwich City and was a crucial cog in the Canaries machine as they clinched promotion to the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp has been linked with Leeds United and Leicester City. Image: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty ImagesTottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp has been linked with Leeds United and Leicester City. Image: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp has been linked with Leeds United and Leicester City. Image: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Reports indicated Farke was keen on a reunion but Leeds may have to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements. Tottenham recently prised Archie Gray away from Elland Road, while Glen Kamara has left for French side Rennes.

Leeds have managed to draft in Joe Rothwell on loan from AFC Bournemouth, but still look light on bodies in the middle of the park. The Whites have, however, handed a new deal to promising young midfielder Charlie Crew.

