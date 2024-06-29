Leeds United boss Daniel Farke would reportedly be keen on a reunion with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp.

The 23-year-old has spent his entire career on Tottenham’s books but spent the 2020/21 season away from London. He was drafted in by Norwich on loan and was a crucial cog in the Canaries machine managed by Farke.

Norwich clinched the Championship title with Skipp’s help and he has since been reintegrated into the first-team fold at Tottenham. Last season, he made a total of 24 appearances in all competitions.

According to football.london, Farke would be keen on reuniting with Skipp at Elland Road. Leeds are reportedly expected to look at Skipp as a potential permanent or loan addition, depending on the club’s financial situation.

Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp worked under Daniel Farke at Norwich City.

The lure of a Farke reunion would reportedly be strong for Skipp, although it is thought there could be Premier League interest in securing his services. Leeds have also been linked with his Tottenham teammate, defender Joe Rodon.