Leeds United boss Daniel Farke 'keen' on Tottenham Hotspur man he shares Norwich City connection with
The 23-year-old has spent his entire career on Tottenham’s books but spent the 2020/21 season away from London. He was drafted in by Norwich on loan and was a crucial cog in the Canaries machine managed by Farke.
Norwich clinched the Championship title with Skipp’s help and he has since been reintegrated into the first-team fold at Tottenham. Last season, he made a total of 24 appearances in all competitions.
According to football.london, Farke would be keen on reuniting with Skipp at Elland Road. Leeds are reportedly expected to look at Skipp as a potential permanent or loan addition, depending on the club’s financial situation.
The lure of a Farke reunion would reportedly be strong for Skipp, although it is thought there could be Premier League interest in securing his services. Leeds have also been linked with his Tottenham teammate, defender Joe Rodon.
The Wales international spent last season on loan in West Yorkshire and was a rock at the back as Leeds marched into the Championship play-off final. However, there is reportedly interest in Rodon from Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town.
Tottenham, meanwhile, are among the many clubs to have been credited with interest in Leeds’ teenage sensation Archie Gray. The 18-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough last term and has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.
