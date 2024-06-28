Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United’s teenage sensation Archie Gray.

The 18-year-old is being linked with an array of clubs on the back of a breakthrough season at Elland Road. Having never made a senior appearance before, Gray slotted seamlessly into the Leeds side under Daniel Farke.

A central midfielder by trade, he was deployed out of position at right-back for large portions of the campaign but did not look out of place, defying his tender years with mature performances.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are interested in Gray as they look to push on following their appointment of Enzo Maresca. Leeds are said to want well over £30m for Gray, who also has deep family connections to his boyhood club.

Leeds United's Archie Gray is among the most exciting young talents in English football. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

He is the son of former Leeds forward Andy Gray, as well as the grandson of Frank Gray and great-nephew of Eddie Gray. As a result of his family tree, Gray is eligible to represent Scotland but has been fast-tracked through the England youth ranks.

Chelsea are hardly the first side to have been linked with Gray, as the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with interest. There has also been talk of interest from abroad, with Borussia Dortmund mentioned as a potential suitor.

In January, he put pen to paper on a new contract that runs until 2028. However, it does not appear unlikely that Leeds could have their resolve tested over the summer.

