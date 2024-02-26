All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Tottenham Hotspur's former Chelsea star keeping 'close eye' on Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday reportedly have a new admirer in Tottenham Hotspur marksman Timo Werner.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:05 GMT

The Germany international, currently on loan at Tottenham from RB Leipzig, has a family connection with the Owls. His father-in-law is Sascha Lense, the performance manager at Hillsborough and a key cog in Danny Rohl’s Owls machine.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Lense’s involvement in S6 has piqued the interest of Werner. He is said to be keeping a close eye on the club as they look to retain their Championship status.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although Wednesday still sit second-bottom, back-to-back wins have sparked hope of an escape from the bottom three. Their most recent victory came at the weekend against Bristol City, as Ike Ugbo struck twice to secure three points in a 2-1 win.

Timo Werner has a family connection to Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesTimo Werner has a family connection to Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Timo Werner has a family connection to Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Werner is involved in a battle himself, with Tottenham sat fifth in the Premier League table and hoping to break into the top four. Aston Villa currently sit ahead of them in fourth on 52 points.

Wednesday are set to return to action this weekend with a trip to South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United. The Millers are the only side to have accumulated less points in the Championship than the Owls this term.

Rohl’s men then have back-to-back home games, against Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United.

Related topics:Tottenham HotspurSheffieldChelseaAston VillaGermany
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice