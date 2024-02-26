Tottenham Hotspur's former Chelsea star keeping 'close eye' on Sheffield Wednesday
The Germany international, currently on loan at Tottenham from RB Leipzig, has a family connection with the Owls. His father-in-law is Sascha Lense, the performance manager at Hillsborough and a key cog in Danny Rohl’s Owls machine.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Lense’s involvement in S6 has piqued the interest of Werner. He is said to be keeping a close eye on the club as they look to retain their Championship status.
Although Wednesday still sit second-bottom, back-to-back wins have sparked hope of an escape from the bottom three. Their most recent victory came at the weekend against Bristol City, as Ike Ugbo struck twice to secure three points in a 2-1 win.
Werner is involved in a battle himself, with Tottenham sat fifth in the Premier League table and hoping to break into the top four. Aston Villa currently sit ahead of them in fourth on 52 points.
Wednesday are set to return to action this weekend with a trip to South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United. The Millers are the only side to have accumulated less points in the Championship than the Owls this term.
Rohl’s men then have back-to-back home games, against Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United.