Figures familiar with fans of Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United are among the frontrunners for the vacant Tranmere Rovers job.

Following the club’s 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley earlier this week, it was announced a mutual agreement to end the reign of Nigel Adkins had been struck.

His assistant, Andy Crosby, has since stepped in as caretaker boss and will be in charge for their upcoming battle with Port Vale.

Tranmere chairman Mark Palios said: “No one can doubt his commitment, effort or passion for Tranmere Rovers but this season has been hampered by a litany of injuries to, and suspensions of, key players which have all contributed to the current league position.

"Compared to the optimism at the start of the season we both acknowledge our league position is disappointing and that football is a results business. As a consequence, we have sadly both come to the conclusion that a change of manager will give the team the best chance of making the most of the remaining 13 games.”

Here are the BetVictor frontrunners to take charge of the relegation-threatened League Two outfit.

1. Frontrunners for Tranmere Rovers job

33/1

2. 16. Robbie Stockdale

33/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

33/1

3. 15. Shaun Derry

33/1 Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

20/1

4. 14. Ronnie Moore

20/1 Photo: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

