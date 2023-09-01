Transfer Deadline Day: Yorkshire clubs pick up a few gifts but some are left looking a bit short

After a terrible start to the season by Yorkshire's 11 league clubs, deadline day needed to provide a bit of confidence things will get better. Some clubs got it, but as The Yorkshire Post went to print it looked as if some would have to do without.

Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Al Saud's failure to sell Sheffield United no guaranteed a tough window for the Saudi Arabia royal family's only hard-up football team.

Having boosted numbers with cut-price signings in phase, Friday’s long-yearned-for signing of James McAtee – on loan from Manchester City – topped off a phase two of adding definite quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge leaving to fund Gustavo Hamer and Cameron Archer, and McAtee there last season, has there been an upgrade? Stepping up to the Premier League the answer needed to be yes, but some of the bargain buys will need to exceed expectations.

RETURNING HERO: James McAtee is back at Sheffield United

Where the Blades failed to keep prize assets, Leeds United’s deadline-day focus was on staunching the bleeding after haemorrhaging key players thanks to some spectacularly misjudged release clauses.

It looks like manager Daniel Farke's tough approach may have paid off with Willy Gnonto, though the proof will be in his application. If Luis Sinisterra leaves, as was looking likely with Bournemouth lurking, perhaps Leeds dodged a bullet.

Barring a possible last-minute Sinisterra replacement, Farke got his signings done before deadline day, and most look well-equipped for the Championship title push which has become his trademark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst Farke took not signing a left-back well, trouble seems to be brewing at Huddersfield Town.

MOVING ON: Liam Kitching was poised to leave Barnsley for Coventry City in the last hour of deadline day

Neil Warnock airing frustrations about missed targets and claiming he did not know contract renewals would come out of his kitty, on top of Kevin Nagle's horrendously-timed tweet criticising a heavy defeat to Norwich City, do not bode well.

One wonders if the Terriers have improved enough either.

Similar could be said of Rotherham United, still patiently waiting at the back of the queue on the last day. Record signings Sam Nombe and Christ Tiehi make the squad looks more of a Matt Taylor one but with Ben Wiles and Chiedozie Ogbene gone is it better of just different?

Barnsley too lost big players and whilst Mads Anderson's deservedly joined the Premier League early, Liam Kitching going at the 11th hour was the nightmare fans feared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday were scrambling most in the final hours but at least the Tigers were on the back of a good start. Their signings are far better judged than last year's scattergun approach.

The Owls headed down a path demanding patience they may not have. Their Friday rush for Championship-ready talent felt like a panicky – if necessary – change.

Doncaster Rovers’ even greater if quicker revamp raised expectations in a high-quality League Two but five matches in, they sit bottom of the 92 so loaned Louie Marsch from Sheffield United.

Harrogate Town appear to have kept wantaway Luke Armstrong but their overhaul has had mixed early results, including a chastening 8-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford City seem incapable of a quiet deadline day and added Rayhaan Tulloch and Chisom Afoka to a squad disappointingly sluggish out of the League Two blocks.