Djed Spence is reportedly set to leave Tottenham Hotspur on loan again after Leeds United brought an end to his Elland Road stay.

The arrival of Spence in West Yorkshire generated plenty of excitement among the Elland Road faithful back in the summer transfer window. He had joined Tottenham for a deal said to be worth up to £20m and had arguably been the Championship’s best full-back in the 2021/22 season with Nottingham Forest.

However, his career has stalled since his stint at the City Ground and Leeds opted not to retain Spence for the rest of the campaign. He left having made just seven appearances for the Whites in an injury-disrupted spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Spence is expected to leave Tottenham again in the coming days. The club are said to be planning to loan him out again, rather than reintegrate him into the squad.

Djed Spence made just seven appearances during his loan spell at Leeds United. Image: Bruce Rollinson

Whites boss Daniel Farke was reluctant to delve into the specifics when it came to discussing Spence’s early exit. However, he did hint at a culture clash when addressing the departure.

He said: "In the summer we came here to bring new values and to create a new culture within the club and when we speak about a player if he's here permanently or on a loan deal we have expectations.

"These are important in several areas – the potential and quality of the player but also his professionalism, discipline, workload on and off the pitch and the soft skills, if he's positive, committed, good for the group and engaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our demands are very high and we don't differentiate between loan and permanent players. We are pretty picky. There is no player in the world who is perfect in all aspects. We have to decide who we want in the squad.