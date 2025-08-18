Two Bradford City supporters were arrested for alleged racially aggravated offences during the club's recent game against Luton Town.

The fans allegedly targeted a club member of staff during the League One clash with Luton on Saturday (August 16).

If found guilty, the pair will be banned from the University of Bradford indefinitely. In the meantime, they have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigations.

Bradford City have confirmed arrests were made. | George Wood/Getty Images

“The individuals are currently being investigated and the club is fully cooperating with West Yorkshire Police.

“If found guilty, the individuals will receive indefinite bans from the University of Bradford Stadium and have been suspended until the outcome of our ongoing investigations.

“We would like to reiterate Bradford City AFC has a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and all forms of discrimination. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Police also arrested a 51-year-old man alleged to have directed racist abuse at a Bradford player from the away end.

He was removed from the stadium and arrested on suspicion of behaving in a threatening, abusive or disorderly manner likely to cause harassment alarm or distress.