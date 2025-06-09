Two more Rotherham United youngsters sign up as Matt Hamshaw's emphasis on youth continues
The Millers have triggered an option to extend Ayres' contract by 12 month but rather than doing the same with Hatton, he has signed a new one-year.
Bot are 19-year-old forwards.
Although Rotherham are yet to sign any senior players since the transfer window opened on June 1, the news continues an emphasis on bringing through academy-reared players under new manager Matt Hamshaw.
Barnsley-born Hatton made his debut under Steve Evans in 2023-24, making three appearances from the bench, and made five more last season, two from the start in the Football League Trophy, before seeing the campaign out on loan at Warrington Town in Conference North.
A hamstring injury limited him to just two appearances.
Ayres' only senior appearance for the Millers came against Bradford City in the Football League Trophy but he also picked up experience on loan at Buxton, Sheffield FC, Matlock and Emley.
Last week Hamish Douglas signed a new deal and Rotherham made great play of handing first professional contracts to Kane Richardson, James Clarke, and Reece Wilson in a sign there could be more emphasis on bringing through homegrown players under Rotherham-born Hamshaw.
