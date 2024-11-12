Leeds United academy graduate Archie Gray is reportedly keen to remain at Tottenham Hotspur despite his lack of Premier League minutes.

Gray joined Tottenham in the summer, stepping up to the Premier League in a deal thought to be worth £40m.

He has started each of the club’s Europa League fixtures, as well as both of their Carabao Cup games, but is still waiting on his first league start.

The 18-year-old has been afforded just 41 minutes of action across five league games, fuelling talk of a potential loan exit in January.

Archie Gray has found Premier League opportunities limited at Tottenham Hotspur. | David Rogers/Getty Images

According to GiveMeSport, however, Gray is not prepared to consider a temporary move in the winter window.

He is thought to believe staying put will give him a better chance of impressing Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou and forcing his way into the starting XI.

Gray first appeared on Leeds’ bench as a 15-year-old in 2021, but injury delayed his breakthrough until the 2023/24 season.