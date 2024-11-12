Update on Leeds United academy graduate's future emerges amid talk of loan interest in Tottenham Hotspur man
Gray joined Tottenham in the summer, stepping up to the Premier League in a deal thought to be worth £40m.
He has started each of the club’s Europa League fixtures, as well as both of their Carabao Cup games, but is still waiting on his first league start.
The 18-year-old has been afforded just 41 minutes of action across five league games, fuelling talk of a potential loan exit in January.
Reports have indicated Tottenham are bracing themselves for offers, while there has been talk of interest from Spanish side Sevilla.
According to GiveMeSport, however, Gray is not prepared to consider a temporary move in the winter window.
He is thought to believe staying put will give him a better chance of impressing Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou and forcing his way into the starting XI.
Gray first appeared on Leeds’ bench as a 15-year-old in 2021, but injury delayed his breakthrough until the 2023/24 season.
Featuring predominantly as a right-back, the teenager became an important cog in Daniel Farke’s Leeds machine and was lauded for his mature displays.
