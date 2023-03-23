News you can trust since 1754
Updated outcome predicted in promotion race between Bradford City, Carlisle United, Stockport County, Northampton Town and Mansfield Town

An updated look at who is predicted to gain promotion from League Two this season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:29 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

The promotion race in League Two is heating up and Bradford City find themselves in 5th position in the table. They drew 0-0 with 3rd place Carlisle United on Tuesday night and remain five points behind the Cumbrians.

Leyton Orient continue to lead the way at the summit with Stevenage in 2nd place. Northampton Town, Stockport County and Mansfield Town then join the Bantams in the play-offs, with Salford City, Sutton United and Swindon Town looking to force their way in.

Using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is a look at who is predicted to gain promotion to League One after the latest batch of fixtures...

1. Leyton Orient, 88 points

2. Stevenage, 82 points

3. Carlisle, 80 points

4. Northampton, 80 points

5. Bradford, 75 points

6. Stockport, 74 points

7. Mansfield, 73 points

8. Salford, 73 points

9. Sutton, 67 points

10. Swindon, 67 points

11. Barrow, 64 points

12. Doncaster, 62 points

Leyton Orient are projected to win the title by six points above Stevenage. Carlisle are predicted to seal 3rd place on goal difference above Northampton, which happened last year for the Cobblers as well. Bradford finish in 5th position and are joined by Stockport and Mansfield in the top seven.

Salford just miss out on goal difference and Sutton, Swindon Town, Barrow and Doncaster Rovers all miss out on the play-offs.